Jyoti Kumari, who entered Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner, is one of the strong contestants this season. The young lady has been creating a lot of buzz inside the house even in its first week.
Jyoti grabbed much attention due to her spat with celebrity co-contestant Benafsha Soonawala. The former was upset for getting nominated for eviction following which she got into a verbal fight with Benafsha.
This incident brought Jyoti to the limelight. Calling herself a "muhfat" (outspoken), she said she will not be bullied by other contestants and has the guts to give them back if they rub her the wrong way.
While Jyoti is now already a famous person, here are some interesting facts about the young Bigg Boss 11 contestant.
- 20-year-old Jyoti hails from a village called Masaurhi in Bihar.
- Her father is a peon in a government office.
- Jyoti just finished her graduation from Hans Raj College in Delhi and entered Bigg Boss house after the results.
- She is quite good in studies and topped the exams of 10th, 12th, and UPSC. She wants to become an IAS officer.
- She always wanted to appear on TV.
- Jyoti who watches Bigg Boss series regularly, now dreams of winning the show and start a new life in Mumbai.
- She is considered to be one of the most outspoken contestants in Bigg Boss 11.
Check some of her photos here: