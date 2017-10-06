Jyoti Kumari, who entered Bigg Boss 11 house as a commoner, is one of the strong contestants this season. The young lady has been creating a lot of buzz inside the house even in its first week.

Jyoti grabbed much attention due to her spat with celebrity co-contestant Benafsha Soonawala. The former was upset for getting nominated for eviction following which she got into a verbal fight with Benafsha.

This incident brought Jyoti to the limelight. Calling herself a "muhfat" (outspoken), she said she will not be bullied by other contestants and has the guts to give them back if they rub her the wrong way.

While Jyoti is now already a famous person, here are some interesting facts about the young Bigg Boss 11 contestant.

20-year-old Jyoti hails from a village called Masaurhi in Bihar.

Her father is a peon in a government office.

Jyoti just finished her graduation from Hans Raj College in Delhi and entered Bigg Boss house after the results.

She is quite good in studies and topped the exams of 10th, 12th, and UPSC. She wants to become an IAS officer.

She always wanted to appear on TV.

Jyoti who watches Bigg Boss series regularly, now dreams of winning the show and start a new life in Mumbai.

She is considered to be one of the most outspoken contestants in Bigg Boss 11.

Check some of her photos here: