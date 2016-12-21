Inter Milan and Lazio will be involved in their last match of 2016 when they battle it out in the Serie A on Wednesday. Both the teams will hope to end the year with a bang, securing a victory at the San Siro.

Lazio can jump to second place with a win, and looking at the way things have gone for them in their last five matches, where they have picked four wins, the visitors will have an eye on three points. Lazio have defeated teams like Sampdoria and Fiorentina in their last two matches, and will go into this game as a confident unit.

They have won four matches this season, and one must also give some credit to their manager Simone Inzhagi, who has managed the team brilliantly to yield positive results. Inter would be pleased if they manage to even qualify for Champions League.

For Lazio to collect three points, and finish the year on a high, the visitors will need their key players including Ciro Immobile, who has been one of the quality players this season, to deliver. Lucas Biglia is another player, who will hope to shine against Inter Milan.

This clash is of utmost important for both the teams while it is special one for Inter manager Stefano Pioli, who is also a former Lazio boss. This will come handy for the manager as he knows some of the Lazio players, their strengths and weakness. He spent two years in Lazio, and the manager is happy at Inter and does not want to look back.

"It was an intense two years and an important experience for me, but I'm 100 per cent focused on Inter now. The past is the past and the present is looking great," Goal quoted Pioli as saying.

Inter might not be present at the top of the league at present, but the Italian giants, who lie on seventh place, and will be eager to move up the table, and finish higher on the table when the season culminates. Pioli wants his attacking line to score goals against Lazio.

"We're working hard to improve and secure the kind of results that'll enable us to be where we want to be at the end of the season. We've looked good up front so far but we can be more clinical in attack. Also, if you don't concede it's easier to win football matches, so that's something we need to work towards," Pioli said.

The manager will look for some good performance from Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozović to help them collect three points

Where to watch live

Inter Milan vs Lazio is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (1.15 am IST, 2:45 pm EST, 7:45 pm GMT).

INDIA: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

ITALY: TV: Sky Calcio 1, Sky Sport 1 Italia. Live streaming: Sky Go Italia

UK: TV: BT Sport ESPN. Live streaming: BT Sport Live

USA: TV: RAI International.