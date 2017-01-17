Inter Milan will take on Serie A opponents Bolgna in the round 16 of Coppa Italia 2016-17 on Tuesday at the San Siro.

Napoli, Fiorentina, Juventus and Milan have already progressed to the last eight of the Italian competition this season. Will Inter be able to follow the suit?

Inter might be the bigger team on paper, but they know Bologna is capable to do the damage. The away side are 14th in the Italian top flight at the moment, but they do have key players in midfielder Saphir Taider and forward Robert Acquafresca.

"We are taking the competition seriously," said Inter coach Stefano Piolo ahead of the match. "If we can add focus and determination to the feel-good factor around the place at the moment that could be important. Playing at home can be an advantage but we need to prove that by producing an acceptable performance."

Inter Milan are currently sixth in the Serie A with 36 points from 20 games.

Match Schedule

Date: January 17

Time: 1:30 am IST (Wednesday) [8 pm GMT, 3 pm EST]

Where to watch live

India: TV - Neo Prime, Neo Sports.

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - Gol TV, fubo TV.

Italy: TV - RAI Due.

Live score: Twitter