The highly-intense historical Milan derby 2017 is set to be contested in the morning, possibly for the first-time ever. Inter Milan and AC Milan clash in their second leg Madrid derby of Serie A 2016-17 season on Saturday at the San Siro.

A look at the Italian league table tells us that both the Milan giants are out of title contention and the title race is between Juventus and Roma, at this business end.

The match is booked as a 'home' game for Inter Milan but AC Milan could find themselves in some kind of a renewed vigour after a new era started for the club on Friday, with Chinese investment firm Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux completing a £628m takeover of the club, taking the mantle from former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

AC Milan's general manager Marco Fassone, meanwhile, has also revealed that the Chinese owners look keen on building a new stadium.

While that might not be taking shape anytime soon, let us get our attention back on the Derby di Milano, or the Milan Derby on Saturday.

Grabbing attention in the mid-table with seven matches to go this season, Inter and Milan will be playing for nothing but pride. The last time the teams clashed in the league, AC Milan were en route to a win, thanks to a brace from Spanish attacking midfielder Suso. However, Inter rode on a late strike from Ivan Perisic to record a 2-2 draw.

Match schedule

Date: April 15

Time: 4 pm IST (10:30 am GMT)

Venue: San Siro