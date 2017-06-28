Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal had showcased Geeta Phogat's passion for the sport of wrestling. However, reports say that the athlete now appears to be more interested in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi than the upcoming National Games.

Currently, Geeta is reportedly busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. This has been worrying her wrestler husband Pawan Kumar as he feels Geeta might not be training enough for National Games.

"Geeta's husband is worried that she isn't devoting enough time to train for National Games. He keeps calling and checking if she is training properly and following the diet, which is a mix of Spanish and Indian food," DNA quoted a source from the sets of the reality show as saying.

The movie Dangal had highlighted how Geeta had trained hard under the guidance of her father Mahaveer Singh Phogat, and eventually created history by winning the first-ever gold medal in women's wrestling for India at 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Geeta has definitely become more popular after Dangal. But the news of her giving more importance to Khatron Ke Khiladi than National Games certainly does not send a good message.