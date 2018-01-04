WhatsApp is a part of the Facebook Empire and so is Instagram. In October 2017, Facebook had extended the flexibility of posting Instagram Stories directly on Facebook. And now, Facebook is looking forward to bring WhatsApp into the flow. According to reports, Facebook is now testing a similar thing between Instagram and WhatsApp.

Instagram stories are Snapchat-like features which allow users to share photos and videos in a slideshow. If you want to save your story, then there is an option for storing your photo or video for future use.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook is currently running a test which will allow select users to share their Instagram Stories directly on WhatsApp as WhatsApp Status. The reason behind this move is simple: "make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you." And of course, this is ok as long as it stays within the Facebook ecosystem.

"We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," a spokesperson said.

This new feature will work by using the public API (application program interface) which will allow developers to integrate WhatsApp with third-party apps.

The select users will have a new option to "tap" on their Instagram Stories which will allow them to share it directly on WhatsApp. However, they still have to press "send" to publish the story there.

Altogether all this will help Facebook to grow, it's for overall engagement and traffic footprint. This could be one more step by Facebook to destabilise Snapchat.