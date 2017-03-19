Bollywood celebs are quite active on the social media and treat their fans with their wonderful pictures on Instagram. This week, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor were among the celebs who won the hearts.

While we can't get enough of Bebo and her son Taimur's photo, comedian Kapil surprised everyone with a picture of himself with his girlfriend. Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid's pictures were also amazing.

In Kareena's picture, she is seen kissing baby Taimur as the champ giggles. Kapil posted photo with his girlfriend and confessed his love saying: "Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much."

SRK posted two pictures, which reminded of Salman Khan's characters in Judwaa. While one photo of the Raees actor showed him in a black leather jacket posing on a bike with full on 'cool dude' attitude, the other picture has him all suited up.

Take a look at top Instagram photos of the week here:

