This has to be the worst Instagram live-gone-wrong story yet. Hours after Mark Ruffalo mistakenly live-streamed just the audio of the first 15 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok from the world premiere, an 18-year-old star accidentally leaked intimate bedroom moments shared with her boyfriend and it went live on the app.

Instagram star Kristen Hancher was in for a shock when she realised that the live feature of the photo and video sharing platform was turned on to live stream her having sex with her boyfriend, Andrew Gregory.

Boasting of almost 4 million followers on her social media handle, about 14,000 followers tuned in to hear her during the raunchy act. To her luck, the phone's camera was facing upside down, picking up only the audio from the act.

The app broadcast at least three minutes of their act before the live stream conked off. The LA star soon realised the embarrassing online moment and pulled down the video immediately. Following which, she apologised to her followers.

"Whoever saw my live, I just wanna apologise. That was totally NOT intentional. Delete it from your mind. That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable," she said.

"But for real, guys, s*** happens. Accidents happen. You have to move on and pretend like it never happened and go on with your life. That's what I'm gonna do. I apologise to all my fan pages," an evidently embarrassed Hancher explained.

?✨ @andrewgregory_ A post shared by Kristen Hancher (@kristenhancher) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

"I know you all have been upset because I never gave you guys a full explanation. On what happened on my live. On my Instastory. I accidentally went live and found out three minutes later and 14,000 people were watching. I am so sorry," she concluded.

Reunited with my baby❤️ he traveled 55 hours on a train just to come see me on tour - best boyfriend in the world @andrewgregory_ ? A post shared by Kristen Hancher (@kristenhancher) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

