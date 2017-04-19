The makers of Nithiin's Lie have brought American socialite Dan Bilzerian aka Instagram King on board and the producers of his other film have dropped Mehreen Pirzada, who was to play the female lead.

The film unit has completed the Indian schedule of Lie and recently left for the US for a two-month schedule. Nithiin (Nithin/Nitin), who is busy shooting the film in the US, shared the news about Dan Bilzerian. The actor shared two photos on Twitter and wrote: "Thanks @DanBilzerian for being such a sport n for being part of our film..u r a total natural!! #LIEthemovie."

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Lie revolves around the story of a guy, who comes from the US to India. The movie is being bankrolled by 14 Reels Entertainment and Mani Sharma has been roped to compose music.

Dan Bilzerian is an American socialite, professional poker player, stuntman and trust fund beneficiary. He has worked in Hollywood movies like Olympus Has Fallen, Lone Survivor, The Other Woman, The Equalizer, Cat Run 2, Extraction and War Dogs. His addition to Lie has increased the curiosity about the movie.

Thanks @DanBilzerian for being such a sport n for being part of our film..u r a total natural!! ?#LIEthemovie pic.twitter.com/lkBOEOZ7Eh — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) April 18, 2017

After wrapping up LIE, Nithiin will start shooting for his next movie, which will be directed by Krishna Chaitanya. The actor was to romance actress Mehreen Pirzada, who had earlier signed this project. But she has allegedly been sacked from the movie and Raashi Khanna has been brought on board to replace her.

"Mehreen has been dropped from the project as things didn't work out between her and the filmmakers. Eventually, she was axed from the project. The role later went to Raashi Khanna and she signed the agreement on Tuesday," Telangana Today quoted a source as saying.

This movie has been tentatively titled Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, which is jointly produced by Sudhakar Reddy, actor Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas. This movie was launched at a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on November 16, 2016. It's shooting will commence after Nithiin wraps up Lie.