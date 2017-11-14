He has the gift of gab and has impressed everyone with his oh-so-romantic films – he is none other than Karan Johar.

According to Peepingmoon.com, Bollywood's director-producer and TV's favourite host will be an RJ for FM radio station Ishq 104.8 from December.

What will he do? Well, he will be India's 'Love Guru'. "RJ KJo will be live on air offering hope, advice and sympathy to the country's lovelorn who call in seeking his help. It will be an interactive show aptly titled 'Calling Karan' and will be heard in all metropolitan cities including Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata where FM Ishq 104.8 is available," reported the website.

This is the first time that Karan will be playing the role of an RJ.

Remember Salman Khan played a love guru in David Dhawan's film Partner (207) starring Govinda.

From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar is a genius when it comes to love and heartbreak. Rumours also suggest that Karan Johar played a cupid between Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra when they were maintaining distance.

What do you think? Will he be the perfect cupid?

Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan has seen celebrities reveal their deepest and darkest secrets on the dreaded Koffee couch and now he will be seen talking about love and experiences.

He has always been vocal about love. His autobiography An Unsuitable Boy revealed a lot about him and his love life. "Sometimes you have to scratch the surface to find what's not immediately available," Karan Johar said about using dating agencies in the past.

"So there are various ways and means that I think people sometimes have to look at. When you're single and 44, you'll probably go through every kind of available opportunity. I would have liked to give you the name of the agency, but they are so exclusive and quiet, so I couldn't. Not that anything's come out of it! I'm not a success story of their agency at all. In fact, two out of three people succeed, and I'm the one that failed."