RATING: 3

MOVIE: An Insignificant Man

CAST: Arvind Kejriwal, Yogendra Sharma and other members of AAP

DIRECTOR: Khushboo Ranka, Vinay Shukla

GENRE: Nonfiction political thriller

Nonfiction political thriller An Insignificant Man is a movie that brilliantly showcases the creation and rise of Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Directed by two young directors, the film includes real footages from the massive anti-corruption movement in India till Kejriwal won the historic Delhi elections.

Insignificant Man is a kind of documentary that shows all the struggles that AAP faced in its journey from its creation till it came to power in the capital of India. The movie brings out some never-seen-before footages that are both entertaining as well as fascinating.

Although An Insignificant Man presets Kejriwal as a hero, it includes all real life clips, and hence you won't find it to be anyway biased or a propaganda piece.

POSITIVES

An Insignificant Man is a much well directed and edited documentary. The scattered pieces of footages have been placed very nicely that certainly deserves appreciation. Capturing those rare clips surely have been a much difficult task, and the team did it wonderfully.

The shots that are taken in the midst of a lot of chaos, deserve special mention. Kudos to the cameraman for this. The movie is short and crisp. Moreover, the movie showcases how Kejriwal as a person is, and certain scenes where the Delhi CM's funny side comes out is not something to miss out.

This movie captures some rare footages of one of the biggest movements in India, and brilliantly shows how a common man became the CM of Delhi

NEGATIVES

Being a documentary of real life incidents, some people may find it little boring at times. Also involvement of Kejriwal's family and their reactions during the entire journey certainly would have added more emotional touch to the film.

Also, there is very limited mention or screen presence of Anna Hazare, who was Kejriwal's leader at one point of time.

VERDICT

An Insignificant Man is a significant movie that people should watch. First, for the excellent footages and the unseen side of AAP, and secondly for the extra ordinary history that is associated with the party.