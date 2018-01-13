Shah Rukh Khan knows how to keep his friends happy. The superstar threw a grand birthday bash for BFF Kaajal Anand at his residence Mannat.

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan helped the actor to host the bash and many big stars like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were among the attendees.

Deepika and Ranveer arrived in the same car, and so did Farhan Akhtar and Dino Morea. Neha Dhupia was accompanied by former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and Angad Bedi. Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan came together at the bash.

Take a look at the inside pictures from the bash here:

If you don't know who Kaajal Anand is, then let us tell you that she is the CEO of Birla Lifestyles. She is quite close to SRK, KJo and Gauri.

While talking about their bond, once Karan had said in an interview: "She's my oldest friend. My grandmother knew her mom. I know that the first call I make in the middle of the night if I need something will be to Kajal (Putloo). Kajal, Gauri, Shah Rukh and I have spent many evenings together talking about life. We are a therapy panel for each other. Some of my greatest discussions have been with Gauri and Kajal for seven hours at a stretch not realising how time went by. I really believe Kajal is the best friend one can have. She's loyal and sincere. Kajal is very special and I feel as if I have known her all my life."

All these superstars will soon be seen on Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar. The ace photographer releases year-end calendar every year, which features big Bollywood stars.

Dabboo will unveil his calendar on January 17. For the 2018 edition, Dabboo has taken pictures of 24 celebrities and the confirmed ones are Sidharth Malhotra, Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan. He has shared a glimpse of his photoshoot with these actors.

But there are other big stars who will also feature in his year-end calendar. He has posted a riddle after a photoshoot with a star. But he has not revealed that person's names, instead asked the fans to guess who it was.

Based on that, and also, keeping last year's list in mind, here are a few names that we think will surely be in this year's calendar: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.