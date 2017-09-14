There are more women in the US with tattoos than men. But only one in six tattoo artists is a woman. These women, however, made their mark in the male-dominated industry, and will be featured in a new show, Ink Master: Angels. The show will premiere on 3 October.
Ink Master: How women are making their mark in the tattoo industry
