One of the most expected fighter games of the year — Injustice 2 — now seems to have a confirmed release date. Going by latest details, loyalists of the title can expect to get the game shortly.

As per newly available information, Injustice 2 could be released on May 12 for gamers owning Microsoft Xbox One as well as Sony PS4 consoles across the world. The game is a sequel to the popular Injustice: Gods Among US that was released in 2013.

After the new release of Injustice 2 on PS4 and Xbox One devices, the title would also be made available for users of Google Android as well as Apple's iOS platforms globally.

In another gaming development-related news, Microsoft is offering a bonanza to its Xbox owners. This development concerns Redmond's current-gen games such as Forza Horizon 3, Dead Rising 4, Gears of War 4 and Minecraft.

Microsoft, in a New Year note to gamers, stated that it would release new expansions and add-on downloadable content to the titles. All these games were released in 2016 and topped popularity charts at various levels.

The technology giant also stated that gamers can expect newer content even from official third-party partners (game developers) of Microsoft for Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Dead Rising 4. So Microsoft loyalists have lots to look forward to, beginning right now, as far as games are concerned.

[Source: Gamespot].