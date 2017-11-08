Twitter has finally rolled out a new update that doubles the character limit from 140 to 280. But what if we say there are users who simply surpassed the existing 280-character limit by a massive margin?

Apparently, two users from Germany managed to break Twitter's new 280-character limit by sending a 35,000-character tweet! Yes, you've heard it right: A 35,000 character tweet! How did they do it? Let's find out.

According to an Engadget report, the duo was able to get the 35,000 character tweet on board Twitter by formatting a gibberish message as a URL and posted it on Twitter, essentially tricking Twitter into believing the gibberish is an URL.

The users — who go by the names Timrasett and HackneyYT — posted the tweet with a message in German that roughly translates to: "People! @Timrasett and @HackneyYT can exceed the character limit! You do not believe us? Here's a 35k characters proof." This was followed by the gibberish.

Twitter temporarily banned the two users, but their accounts were back online after some time.

Last year, Twitter had relaxed the 140-character limit by allowing users to embed URLs and pictures without worrying about the character limit.

Meanwhile, a Twitter spokesperson has confirmed that the exploit that allowed the 35,000-character tweet has since been fixed.

Twitter's new 280-character tweet facility is currently available only to a small group of its 328 million users, but it will soon be rolled out globally, Twitter said in a blog post.

According to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the jump from 140-characters to 280-characters is a small change, but a big move for Twitter.

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

Dorsey tweeted: "The 140 limit was an arbitrary choice on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed and essence! [sic]"