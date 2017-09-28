Infrared footage released by the Royal New Zealand Air Force shows the Monaro volcano on Vanuatus Ambae island erupting on September 26. A recent increase in activity had stoked fears that a bigger eruption was on the way, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.
Infrared footage shows Vanuatu volcano erupting
Infrared footage released by the Royal New Zealand Air Force shows the Monaro volcano on Vanuatus Ambae island erupting on September 26. A recent increase in activity had stoked fears that a bigger eruption was on the way, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.
- September 28, 2017 18:57 IST
-