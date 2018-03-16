Infosys, India's second-largest software exporter, will hire 1,000 American workers at its newly opened technology and innovation hub in Hartford, Connecticut by 2022.

The Connecticut-based technology center will act as a global hub for insurance, healthcare and manufacturing activities.

"This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients' needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing insurance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors," Ravi Kumar, president at Infosys said in a press release on Wednesday.

Infosys' investment in Connecticut is a continuation of the company's commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by hiring top local talent with the global talent and shrink the IT skills gap in the marketplace.

The hub will include insurance and healthcare labs that focus on smart underwriting, claims fraud, Internet of Things and cloud, and will employ data security and data-sharing features to help Infosys clients comply with all applicable privacy laws while promoting innovation, the company said in a statement.

Infosys will also leverage the hub to train its employees and develop pioneering techniques with agile, development operations, cloud and information security projects, the Bangalore-based technology firm said.