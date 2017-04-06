Infosys has been evaluated as a Leader in Big Data & Analytics services in the overall market segment in NelsonHall's Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report. Infosys has been recognised for its ability to meet future client requirements, drive innovation and delivery capabilities in data and analytics services.

NEAT evaluated 13 vendors across the two parameters of 'ability to deliver immediate benefit' and 'ability to meet client future requirements'.

According to the report, analytics, together with automation and artificial intelligence, are key for Infosys and the company has been supporting its analytics strategy with acquisitions such as Noah Consulting and other technology investments in platforms such as Waterline Data Science and Trifacta. The company has also accelerated its investments in the Infosys Information Platform, software products and digital, including big data and services.

Dominique Raviart, NelsonHall's IT Services Research Director, said, "Infosys invested ahead of the curve with its Infosys Information Platform to integrate a wide range of software products and open source software used for big data needs. It now has among the highest number of clients in the industry. The company has accelerated its investment in software products and digital, including big data and services acquisitions. This will provide high visibility for Infosys in analytics over the next years, and Infosys will continue to invest strongly in this area."

Infosys Data and Analytics provides a wide set of big data, analytics and information management services from data consulting to data migration, big data, advanced analytics and data visualisation. Infosys is actively developing its service portfolio around automation (through the creation of proprietary accelerators) and software products/platforms (with a view to driving non-linear growth).