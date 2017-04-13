In a year that was marked by an unexpected verbal slugfest between co-founders and the current management over corporate governance issues, Infosys's Q4 net profit has remained almost flat at Rs 3,603 crore while revenues have gone up 3.4 percent to Rs 17,120 crore. In dollar terms, Q4 revenues came in at $2,569 million.

For the full-year 2016-17, revenues have gone up 8.3 percent in constant currency terms to $10,208 million and net profit, to $2,140 million.

In rupee terms, FY2017 revenues grew 9.7 percent YoY to Rs 68,484 crore and net profit is up 6.4 percent to Rs 14,353 crore.

The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 14.75 per equity share.

As of March 31, 2017, the company had 200,364 employees.

The company board appointed Ravi Venkatesan, independent director, as co-chairman. "Ravi will help me enhance the board engagement in supporting the Management in execution of company's strategy," R. Seshasayee, chairman of the Infosys board, said.

Infosys results at a glance Particulars Q4, FY17 Q4, FY16 FY2017 FY2016 Revenues $2,569 million $2446 million $10,208 million $9,501 million Profit after tax $543 million $533 million $2,140 million $2,052 million Dividend NA NA Rs 14.75 Rs 14.25 final EPS Rs 15.51 Rs 14.76 Rs 59.02 Net employee addition 601 661 6,320 17,857 FY18 guidance 6.5-8.5% - - - -

In February, industry body Nasscom lowered its growth estimates to 8.6 percent from the earlier 8-10 percent in November 2016 and 10-12 percent in February last year.

For the three months ended March 2016, Infosys' revenues had risen 23.4 percent to Rs 16, 550 crore and net profit increased 16.2 percent to Rs 3,597 crore.

In dollar terms, revenues grew 13.3 percent to $2,446 million from $2,159 million in the March 2015 quarter while net profit stood at $533 million, up 7 percent from $498 million.

In constant currency terms, the company's Q4 revenues rose 1.9 percent while FY 2016 revenue growth came at 13.3 percent.

In rupee terms, FY2016 revenues increased 17.1 percent to Rs 62,441 crore from Rs 53,319 crore in the previous fiscal while net profit was up 9.4 percent YoY to Rs 13,491 crore.

In dollar terms, revenues were up 9.1 percent YoY to $9,501 million while net profit increased 1.9 percent to $2,052 million. North America accounted for 62.7 percent of the total revenues, followed by Europe at 23 percent. India contributed 2.6 percent.

The company added 17,857 employees on a net basis during 2015-16, taking its total headcount to 194,044 employees. The net addition in the fourth quarter was 661 employees.

The company had declared final dividend of Rs 14.25 per share for 2015-16.