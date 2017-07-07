Bangalore-based IT giant Infosys has said that it will open a new technology and innovation hub in North Carolina, US, and hire 2,000 employees at the facility by the year 2021. The firm had earlier said that it would start four technology hubs in the country and hire 10,000 local workers.

The North Carolina hub will be the second one of the four hubs that are meant to focus on innovation, technology and client servicing in industries like financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail and energy to name a few. The first technology hub will be opened in Indiana in August 2017.

"It is our endeavour, and our passion, to be a leader in boosting American innovation in the transformation of core industries, and to help create the next generation of American innovators and entrepreneurs through world-class education and training," chief executive officer Vishal Sikka said in a press release.

"With a talented technology workforce focused increasingly on progressive fields such as advanced manufacturing and clean technology, a diverse economy strong in financial services and life sciences, and a rich talent pool drawn from North Carolina's many top universities, research institutions and community colleges, these graduates and experienced professionals will leverage AI, machine learning, analytics, cloud, and more, to drive the transformation of core American industries such as aerospace, banking, biotech, and energy."

The company first plans to hire 500 of the 2,000 employees in North Carolina by the end of two years, and the other 1,500 will be hired by 2021. At the Indiana hub, Infosys will hire 2,000 workers by 2021. These include freshers as well as experienced professionals.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper too seems pleased with Infosys' project and said that the state is a perfect fit for the Indian firm. "Our world-class universities and our high-tech workers drive growth and attract companies from around the world that are looking to innovate" he noted.

Infosys' decision to hire 10,000 workers in the US and to open four hubs is often seen as a way to appease the Donald Trump administration and show support for its "hire American" policy.