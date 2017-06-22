Infosys Finacle, jointly with its clients, has won four awards for banking technology excellence instituted by The Asian Banker. The awards stand testimony to Infosys Finacle's new age digital banking solutions and implementation excellence that powers digital transformation strategy of banks across 94 countries.

Highlights:

- In a pioneering project, ICICI Bank and Emirates NBD partnered with Infosys Finacle to pilot the first blockchain-based network for international remittances and trade finance. The new framework replicates the paper-intensive international trade finance process as an electronic decentralised ledger, which enables all parties within the framework to access a single source of information in real-time. The framework is also equipped to send real-time financial messages to the recipient bank allowing the remittance transaction to take place instantaneously. Overall, this facilitates quicker, transparent and secure transactions. China Banking Corporation and Infosys Finacle win Best Core Banking Implementation Project in Mid-size Bank segment - China Banking Corporation migrated to Infosys Finacle core banking system in a notable shift from their legacy system to an open platform. With a single customer information file (CIF), service oriented architecture and integrated systems, the bank is now empowered with an advanced platform to power its digital strategies. The new platform has helped the bank benefit from a significant increase in deposit growth and cross-sell rates. Post migration, China Banking Corporation witnessed 16 percent growth in deposits and 12 percent improvement in loan growth year-on-year. The bank is able to better target customers, provide real-time processing and have faster time-to-market.

China Banking Corporation migrated to Infosys Finacle core banking system in a notable shift from their legacy system to an open platform. With a single customer information file (CIF), service oriented architecture and integrated systems, the bank is now empowered with an advanced platform to power its digital strategies. The new platform has helped the bank benefit from a significant increase in deposit growth and cross-sell rates. Post migration, China Banking Corporation witnessed 16 percent growth in deposits and 12 percent improvement in loan growth year-on-year. The bank is able to better target customers, provide real-time processing and have faster time-to-market. United Bank for Africa and Infosys Finacle win Best Core Banking Implementation Award, Africa - United Bank for Africa, one of the largest banks in Africa, migrated to the latest version of Finacle solutions across its operations in 19 countries. The multi-country transformation, covering the implementation of the latest versions of Finacle core banking, online banking and treasury systems in three languages (English, French and Portuguese), was completed in a record span of 25 months. The project automated processes and integrated customer information significantly lowered the transaction processing time by over 30 percent and the account opening time to two minutes, thereby helping the bank become more customer-centric and agile.