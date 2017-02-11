Vishal Sikka, CEO and MD of Infosys, will be the most-watched man on Monday (February 13) when he speaks at the Kotak conference. Apart from retail shareholders, institutional investors will be keen to listen to him even as the Indian IT services firm faces a tough battle involving the management and the founders.

"Dr. Vishal Sikka, CEO & MD – Infosys will deliver a key note address at the Kotak's Chasing Growth Conference, on February 13 at 10.00 am IST. The conference will take place at the Trident hotel, BKC, Mumbai," the company said in an update.

Promoters and promoter groups hold 12.75 percent stake in Infosys. Among other shareholders, institutional investors such as ICICI Prudential Fund, HDFC MF, Vanguard Equity MF, Singapore government, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, LIC and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance hold about 58 percent stake in the company.

The company is embroiled in controversies of late, mainly involving compensation to Sikka and the severance pay made to former CFO Rajiv Bansal, triggering larger questions of corporate governance. Of course, the company has denied that there was a controversy at all.

"The issues highlighted by the media - CEO compensation, appointment of certain Independent Directors, and severance pay relating to former employees - are several months old, on which the Company's position has been repeatedly explained," the company said in a statement.

"While there could be differences in views on these matters, they have been overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, wherever required, and on which due disclosures have been made," it added.

Meanwhile, former Infosys board member and currently NYU professor Marti G Subrahmanyam, who retired in 2011, has offered to "help" the company if his services are sought. "I am always happy to help with my counsel if called upon to do so," the PTI quoted Subrahmanyam as saying.

He was a member of the Infosys board for 13 years.

The Infosys stock closed 2.10 percent higher at Rs 968 on the BSE on Friday.