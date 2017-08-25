Indian IT giant Infosys named its co-founder and former head Nandan Nilekani as chairman on Thursday, after chief executive Vishal Sikka's resignation last week spurred a long dispute between its board members and founders.

Shares of Infosys surged for a third straight day on Thursday, following reports that Nilekani could step in to the company's board in a bid to calm the ongoing controversies that the company is going through at present.

"I am happy to return to Infosys, now in the role of non-executive chairman, and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and in executive management on the business opportunities we see before us and delivering benefits to our clients, shareholders, employees and communities," said Nandan Nilekani.

The decision to bring Nilekani back to the board will likely comfort employees and shareholders' fears after Vishal Sikka resigned last week that blew investors' confidence and wiped billions of dollars from the company's market value.

Nilekani also said that the board will hold active shareholder consultation process as one of the major parts of its overall engagement initiatives with all the stakeholders of the company.

Ripple effect of Sikka's resignation

The IT firm's executive vice-chairman R Seshasayee and two more directors also resigned after Vishal Sikka stepped down from his position.

Co-chair Ravi Venkatesan too stepped down after Nilekani's appointment as a chairman but will continue as an independent director, said Infosys.

His return could suggest that more directors may leave the board as even Sikka's tenure in the company has come to an end after he stepped down from the IT firm.

Great expectations

Nandan Nilekani began as one of the founders of the giant tech firm Infosys. He served as its CEO from 2002 to 2007. Nilekani is often credited for driving up Infosys' annual revenue to $2 billion during his tenure as CEO.

He is now returning as a non-executive chairman and non-independent director immediately, according to the company.

"Nandan is the ideal leader for Infosys at this stage in the Company's development. His appointment will allow Infosys to focus on the strategic changes it needs to make in order to capitalize on the attractive opportunities in the years ahead," said R Seshasayee on Thursday.

"Under Nandan, Infosys will build a cohesive management team that will no doubt take the Company to a leadership position in the industry," added Seshasayee.