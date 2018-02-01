It seems the launch of Xiaomi Redmi 5A has paved the way for other manufacturers to launch affordable, entry-level 4G VoLTE smartphones in India. After brands like Micromax, and Amazon-backed 10.or (spelt Tenor), another smartphone maker InFocus has launched its latest budget smartphone called the InFocus A2 in the country.

The entry-level smartphone has been launched at Rs 5,199 and will be available through offline retailers across the country. At this price point, the InFocus A2 will compete against similarly priced smartphones like the Redmi 5A, 10.or D (Review) and Micromax Bharat 5.

The InFocus A2 comes with 4G VoLTE support as its biggest highlight. The company is also bundling free 30GB data from Reliance Jio to appeal to feature phone users who are looking to buy their first 4G smartphone. Customers who buy the phone will also receive Rs 300 cashback from the company as Mobikwik Supercash.

InFocus A2 specifications

The InFocus A2 features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection on top. It is powered by a Spreadtrum SC9832 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.3GHz and coupled with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage on offer is 16GB, which is expandable further via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the InFocus A2 sports a 5MP primary camera at the back which is accompanied by an LED flash. The front also features a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The rear camera comes with additional features like beauty mode, multiple camera filters, and a Pro mode.

Connectivity options on the InFocus A2 include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, GPS, and dual SIM connectivity. However, the handset lacks a fingerprint scanner.

The InFocus A2 runs Android 7.0 nougat with the company's proprietary Smile UI custom skin on top. It is backed by a 2400mAh battery and comes in Black and Champagne Gold colour options.

Going by the specs, it looks like the InFocus A2 isn't as compelling as the Redmi 5A, which at a starting price of Rs 4999 offers a much better Snapdragon 425 processor and better camera setup. However, the availability of the Redmi 5A is a cause of concern. Check our detailed comparison here.The Redmi 5A is also available in a new Rose Gold colour option now.