Launching her own mobile app in Mumbai on Monday, Kajal Aggarwal made an interesting comment on overexposure: "Over-exposure isn't good for anything. I am not going to share everything or be there all the time on the app. Therefore, it will be like what I am up to or things about my films, instead of, what I am eating and all. I think a platform like this is for communication and not an intrusion," the 31-year-old actress said, according to IANS.

Well, overexposure is bad in investment as well, and the wisdom seems to have dawned upon mutual fund (MF) investors. Inflows into equity schemes have seen a significant drop over the past few months after reaching high levels in the last three months of calendar year 2016.

Data released by industry body Amfi shows that net inflows into equity schemes rose sharply from Rs3,248 crore last September to Rs8,688 crore the next month and Rs8,068 crore in November and reached even higher to Rs9,196 crore in December.

However, there was a sharp fall next month (January 2017) to Rs 3,717 crore before picking up momentum to Rs 5,465 crore in February, when the Modi government presented India's first unified budget on the first of the month in a departure from convention.

Net inflows into equity linked savings schemes (ELSSs), a tax-saving option, stood at Rs 997 crore in February, down from Rs 1,166 crore in January 2017 and Rs 907 crore in December last year.

The total assets under management (AUMs) of India's 42 MFs reached a record high of Rs 17.89 lakh crore at the end of February 28, 2017. Inflows via the systematic investment plan (SIP) stood at Rs 4,050 crore, according to Amfi data. The number of accounts (folios) under equity, ELSS and balanced schemes, wherein the maximum investment is from retail investors, was 4.35 crore, or 43.5 million.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was down 115 points to 29,402 at around 1.05 pm. Top Sensex losers were Dr Reddy's Labs, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma.

Avenue Supermarts, which closed its IPO with an overwhelming response recently, listed on stock exchanges at Rs 604, more than double the issue price of Rs 299 per share. Brokerage Angel Broking had predicted such a blockbuster listing in its note. The share was trading at Rs 636.35 at around 1.07 pm.

Coming back to Kajal Aggarwal, the actress says she is not bothered about trolls. "I don't get much time to share things on social media platforms. So thankfully, I don't face trolls."

Her last Hindi film was Do Lafzon Ki Kahani and hinted that she will be seen in more Bollywood films in the near future.