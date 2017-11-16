Hong Kong-based Infinix Mobile has just intensified the competition in the budget-friendly premium smartphone segment with the launch of the new Infinix Zero 5 and Zero 5 Pro on Tuesday.

The latest Infinix Zero 5 series has left no stone unturned to impress buyers with an attractive package of specs offered for an aggressive price tag. The due is one of the very few smartphones to come with 6GB RAM while being priced under Rs. 20,000.

The Infinix Zero 5 with 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 17,999 while the Zero 5 Pro with 128GB storage costs Rs. 19,999. The Zero 5 is currently listed on Flipkart, and it will go on sale exclusively on the retail site from November 22 onwards.

Although the mid-range smartphone segment is not much crowded with handsets offering 6GB of RAM, there are a few devices that can give Infinix Zero 5 a tough competition. For example, both Oppo F3 Plus (exclusively online on Flipkart from November 16) and Coolpad Cool Play 6 are equipped with 6GB RAM, along with other competitive specs, to give Infinix Zero 5 a run for its money.

Let's have a look at how these three smartphones stack up against each other:

Display

The Infinix Zero 5 features a 5.98-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3. The Oppo F3 Plus sports a huge 6.0-inch full HD display having 1920x1080p resolution while the Coolpad Cool Play 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD screen with 403ppi pixel density.

Design

The Infinix Zero 5 has a dimension of 166.3mm (H) x 82.3mm (W) x 7.9mm (T) and it weigh 197 grams. Weighing 185 grams, the Oppo F3 Plus comes with a dimension of 163.6 mm x 80.8 mm x 7.3 mm while the Coolpad Cool Play 6 is measured at 152.4 mm x 75.2 mm x 8.4 mm and weighs 175 grams.

In addition, all these three devices are metal build.

Performance

The Infinix Zero 5 is powered by a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 Processor with 6GB of RAM. Both the Oppo F3 Plus and the Coolpad Cool Play 6, on the other hand, feature the same 1.95GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM.

For graphics, the Infinix Zero 5 uses the Mali-T880 MP2 GPU while the Oppo F3 Plus and the Coolpad Cool Play 6 have the Adreno 510 GPU for the same purpose.

Storage

All the three smartphones offer 64GB of internal memory capacity, but with some key differences in terms of expandable memory. The Infinix Zero 5 supports up to 128GB of additional storage via microSD card while the same goes up to 256GB in the Oppo F3 Plus. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 doesn't support expandable memory.

Camera

The Infinix Zero 5 features 12MP + 13MP dual primary cameras with f/2.0 aperture. The Oppo F3 Plus sports a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture while the Coolpad Cool Play 6 features 13MP + 13MP dual primary cameras with f/2.0 aperture.

All the three phones offer dual LED flash. However, only the Oppo F3 Plus offers Optical Image Stabilisation, which one of the most sought-after features in today's smartphones.

When it comes to the front-facing cameras, the Infinix Zero 5 features a 16MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. The Oppo F3 Plus offers a 16MP + 8MP dual front cameras with f/2.0 aperture and screen flash while the Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports an 8MP front shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Battery

The Infinix Zero 5 comes with a 4350 mAh Li-ion battery with fast charging capability while the Oppo F3 Plus sports a 4000 mAh Li-Polymer battery with quick charging technology. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 also packs a 4000 mAh Li-Polymer battery, but it doesn't offer the quick charging feature.

Network and Connectivity

All the three phones offer dual SIM support and work on 4G connectivity. However, only the Infinix Zero 5 and the Oppo F3 Plus come with VoLTE feature.

The Infinix Zero 5 and the Coolpad Cool Play 6 come with USB Type-C connectivity while the Oppo F3 Plus supports microUSB 2.0.

Price

Infinix Zero 5 with 64GB of storage costs Rs. 17,999 while the 128GB storage version costs Rs. 19,999. The Oppo F3 Plus with 6GB RAM will set you back Rs. 22,990 while the Coolpad Cool Play 6 is available at a much cheaper price of Rs. 14,999.