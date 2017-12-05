Mr V Senthil Kumar, co-founder of Qube Cinema Technologies and other renowned IT personalities and organisations were honoured with the Indywood IT Excellence Awards 2017.
Indywood IT Excellence Awards 2017 was held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on December 1, 2017. The award is meant to recognise and facilitate the efforts made by IT organisations and personalities towards the development of their sector. Mr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, senior advisor to Saudi Aramco, was the chief guest of the event.
Indywood IT Excellence Awards for Entrepreneurs were bestowed upon individuals to recognize and celebrate their ideas, innovation and inspiration that have made a huge impact on to their industry. Some personalities were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Awards.
A panel discussion on 'Contributions of IT industry towards transforming the entertainment sector' was also conducted during the ceremony. The panel discussed possibilities and the recent innovations made by the IT industry to uplift the entertainment sector and bring it at par with world standards.
The session was moderated by V Rajanna, vice president of Global Head-Technology Business Unit Head of TCS. Senthil Kumar and Ms Ranjana Narawane, Industry Capability Lead for Communication, media and technology at Accenture were the panelists at this discussion.
Here is the winners list of Indywood IT Excellence Award 2017:
|No
|Awards
|Winners
|1
|Lifetime Achievement Award
|Mr V Senthil Kumar, Co-Founder, Qube Cinema Technologies
|2
|Personality of the year award Mr Saiprasad Akkeneni, Director, Prasad Corporation Ltd
|3
|Indywood IT Excellence Awards for Entrepreneurs
|1 Mr Rahul Gedupudi, CEO, Kensium Solutions,2 Mr Nagarajan, Founder & Managing Director, Winsols Studios Pvt Ltd,3 Mr Dasaradha R Gude, Chairman & CEO, Invecas Technologies Pvt. Ltd,
4 Mr. Niranjan Chintam, Executive Chairman, Kellton Tech Solutions Limited,
5 Mr Varun Chandran, CEO, Corporate360,
6 Mr Ashok Reddy, Founder & CEO, Landmark IT Solutions
7 Mr Hari Bharadwaj, CEO & MD, MyIndMedtech Innovations Pvt Ltd.
|4
|Award for Leader in Technology Innovation
|Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
|5
|Award for Technology Leader of the Year
|Cisco Systems
|6
|Global Cinema and Technology Innovation award
|Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt Ltd
|7
|Global Cinema and Technology Excellence Award
|Prasad Group
|8
|Best Information technology Service provider of 2017
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
|9
|Leading Technology Service Provider
|CA Technologies
|10
|Most innovative IT all-rounder 2017
|Hexagon Capability Center India
|11
|Most Valued Distributor of the year
|Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd
|12
|Nation's Fastest Growing IT SEZ Park
|UL Cyber Park
|13
|Best CBSE School
|Our Own English High School
|14
|Largest Indian community school in the Emirate
|Sharjah Indian School
|15
|India's Best media based Tech Information provider
|Gadgets 360
|16
|Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2017
|Clockwork Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd
|17
|Fastest growing Technology service provider 2017
|InsideView Technologies India Pvt. Ltd
|18
|Excellence in Digitizing India Awards 2017
|Dhanush Infotech Private Limited
|19
|Excellence in Innovative information technology Award
|ATG Informatics India Pvt Ltd
|20
|Innovative Tech Start-up of 2017
|Inntot Technologies Private Limited
|21
|Excellence in Data Management Company of 2017
|PiLogIndia Private Limited
|22
|Award for Excellence in Web development and digital marketing
|Inovies Consulting Private Limited
|23
|Tech Start-up of the Year
|Technoware Solutions