Mr V Senthil Kumar, co-founder of Qube Cinema Technologies and other renowned IT personalities and organisations were honoured with the Indywood IT Excellence Awards 2017.

Indywood IT Excellence Awards 2017 was held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on December 1, 2017. The award is meant to recognise and facilitate the efforts made by IT organisations and personalities towards the development of their sector. Mr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, senior advisor to Saudi Aramco, was the chief guest of the event.

Indywood IT Excellence Awards for Entrepreneurs were bestowed upon individuals to recognize and celebrate their ideas, innovation and inspiration that have made a huge impact on to their industry. Some personalities were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Awards.

A panel discussion on 'Contributions of IT industry towards transforming the entertainment sector' was also conducted during the ceremony. The panel discussed possibilities and the recent innovations made by the IT industry to uplift the entertainment sector and bring it at par with world standards.

The session was moderated by V Rajanna, vice president of Global Head-Technology Business Unit Head of TCS. Senthil Kumar and Ms Ranjana Narawane, Industry Capability Lead for Communication, media and technology at Accenture were the panelists at this discussion.

Here is the winners list of Indywood IT Excellence Award 2017: