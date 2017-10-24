The third edition of Indywood Film Carnival, one of the largest film based events in the country, will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, from December 1 to 4.

This time, it will collaborate with another prominent player in Film and Fashion Industries to meet the growing demand for talents.

Now, Pune-headquartered Badal Saboo Group (BSG) has joined hands with Kerala-based Indywood Film Carnival, an ambitious project of $10 billion Project Indywood, to provide an international platform for talents, especially to youngsters to exhibit their skills. The BSG is a leading business with interests in Fashion, Real Estate Advisory, International Trading and Hospitality.

Indywood founder director Sohan Roy said: "India's entertainment and media sector is expected to exceed 40 billion US dollar by 2020. India is currently one of the biggest cinema markets in the world. By joining hands with Face of India we expect to build one of the largest talent hunts in the country. It will be an ideal platform to encourage and promote talents."

Badal Saboo, Chairman, BSG and Face of India, said: "Our country is blessed with lot of talents and skills. However many of them doesn't get a chance to showcase their talents. By partnering with Indywood we believe that more people would be benefited and utilize the platform wisely."

The state-wise winners will compete at the national level for the Face of India title at the Grand Finale in Hyderabad. The winners of this year's Face of India title will get direct entry to the Face of Asia Model hunt. They would also get a chance of winning a feature film deal.

Face of India has also roped in Alesia Raut (Supermodel & Fashion Choreographer) and her team, to help coordinate the entire hunt. The aspiring participants can register themselves by clicking HERE. The registration has started from October 5 and the entries will remain open till November 10.