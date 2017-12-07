Film production designer Sabu Cyril and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, Senior Advisor of Saudi Aramco honoured the winners of Indywood CSR Excellence Awards 2017 in Hyderabad on December 3.

Indywood CSR Excellence Awards 2017 concluded at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on December 3, 2017. The award was organised to recognise and facilitate efforts made by the hospitality industry professionals towards the development of their sector.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qahtani, Senior Advisor of Saudi Aramco and Sabu Cyril, Indian film production designer were the chief guests at this award ceremony and they distributed the awards to the winners.

Several prominent personalities were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award, Special CSR Excellence Awards and other awards on this occasion. Here is the list of winners of Indywood CSR Excellence Awards 2017.

No Award Winner 1 Lifetime Achievement Award BalaWarrier, Mentor for Sambhav Foundation 2 Special CSR Excellence Awards – Hall of Fame GMR Group; Reliance India Limited and GVK group 3 Excellence in Water management Godrej Agrovet Limited 4 Best CSR award for encouragement of sports ITM Group Of Institutions 5 Best CSR practices in Education Capgemini – India 6 Excellence in Social and Community Initiatives Phoenix Group 7 Excellence in Tribal Community welfare Hindustan Power Projects Private Limited 8 Best CSR practices in Natural Resource development Suzlon Energy Ltd 9 Excellence in Healthcare Mission Of Mercy Hospital And Research Centre 10 Best CSR campaign for sustainable Safe Drinking water project Honeywell India 11 Best CSR practices in Waste management Bharathi Cement Corporation Pvt. Ltd 12 Excellence in Women Empowerment Tube Investments of India Ltd - Murugappagroup 13 Best campaign for Disaster mitigation True Value Homes (I) Pvt Ltd., Chennai 14 Best CSR practices in Community Support V Guard Industries Ltd 15 Best CSR campaign in affordable Housing Kitex Garments Ltd 16 Best CSR campaign preventive healthcare Transport Corporation of India 17 Best CSR practices for engaging and empowering Youth Yes Bank 18 Best CSR practices in Sanitation and Hygiene Kajaria ceramics Ltd 19 Excellence in Rural Upliftment programmes 7Cs Group 20 Best CSR campaign for Farm Animal Welfare Indian Immunologicals Limited 21 Excellence in Sustainable Social Development HCL Technologies 22 Best CSR campaign for Biodiversity and Climate Change Apollo Tyres Ltd

A panel discussion on 'Using Remote and portable interactive techniques for rural education in India' was also conducted during the ceremony. The panel discussed quality education can be made available at rural places.

Panelists for the Session were Meena Raghunathan, Director of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, Sohan Roy, Founder & Director of Indywood, Ms Pallavi Magoo, Head of CSR Initiatives &International Relations at ITM Group of Institutions and Kumar Anurag Pratap, CSR Leader, Capgemini. The session was moderated by Prasann Thatte, Head, Monitoring & Evaluation, Reliance Foundation.

Indywood CSR Excellence Awards 2017 was organized as a part of Project Indywood, a US$10 Billion Project to be initiated by a consortium of 2000 Indian corporate and Multi-Millionaires.