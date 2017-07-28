Director Madhur Bhandarkar's Bollywood movie Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari and Neil Nitin Mukesh has received positive reviews and good ratings from the audience.

Indu Sarkar is a political thriller set in the period of emergency in India -- the 21-month-long period from 1975 to 1977. The film deals with a fictional story and Madhur Bhandarkar has written the story and screenplay with Anil Pandey and Sanjay Chhel. The flick has been censored with a U/A certificate and the Congress party had protested against screening in the country.

The movie revolves around the story of an ordinary woman - Indu Sarkar (Kirti Kulhari). Her husband Navin Sarkar (Tota Roy Chowdhury) is a government employee and he tries to use the state of emergency to advance his career. After seeing his chicaneries, she turns rebellious and parts with him to fight against injustice.

The audiences say that Madhur Bhandarkar has done a great job in portraying the evils of the Emergency period in just three hours. But it is Kirti Kulhari, who steals the show with her brilliant performance. Neil Nitin Mukesh has delivered a brilliant performance, which is one of the highlights of the film. Supriya Vinod, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anupam Kher and Parvin Dabas have also done justice to their roles.

Made on a limited budget of Rs 11 crore, Indu Sarkar has decent production values and brilliant dialogues, background score and camera work are the attractions on the technical front, add the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Indu Sarkar movie review and ratings by the audience:

Welcome Back Madhur Bhandarker Saahab !! Amazingggg #InduSarkar whaaaaaaaaT A Film ✨ @imbhandarkar #RjAlok !! It's National Award winning Performance by @IamKirtiKulhari Flawless and Errorless throughout the Film. BRILLIANT #InduSarkar #RjAlok Both @NeilNMukesh and @tota_rc have NAILED it , in the film .. #InduSarkar Correct Casting with Superb Performances !! @imbhandarkar #RjAlok Music is Soul of the film #InduSarkar ,Background score and Yeh Awaaz hai (instrumental + Soulful voice of @monalithakur03 ) #RjAlok Performance Dialogues Music Camera work MUST WATCH #InduSarkar @IamKirtiKulhari @tota_rc a @NeilNMukesh @imbhandarkar #RjAlok

#InduSarkar by @imbhandarkar is a statement on how devilish the Emergency was. Irony, how the film is Relevant today for multiple reasons. The first scene in which that @NeilNMukesh appears in #InduSarkar, we know he means business. Menacing, like Corleone. Good stuff.

@IamKirtiKulhari as a simple woman with the simple aim to get married and have a good life looks genuine. #InduSarkar We are over 30 minutes into #InduSarkar and the conflicting opinions about emergency has begun to surface Former Indian PM Indira's son Sanjay Gandhi's role has been played with competence by @NeilNMukesh so far. #InduSarkar #InduSarkar is turning into a cautious story about Emergency that lacks perspective #InduSarkar totally belongs to @IamKirtiKulhari. She does complete justice e yo her character

#InduSarkar Movie Review: Madhur Bhandarkar's Film Is A Vapid, Political Potboiler. The film is high on dramatic flourish, low on impact

#InduSarkar- well researched answer to dictatorship, well done @imbhandarkar @IamKirtiKulhari @NeilNMukesh superb performance

#OneWordReview... #InduSarkar: Engrossing. Madhur Bhandarkar returns to form... Captivating drama... Post-interval portions pack solid punch

#InduSarkar is not a film but a piece of history that every Indian needs to witness. It is a brave piece of work by @imbhandarkar

#InduSarkar .... Fantabulous movie... Eye-catching.... definitely a must watch Thanks @imbhandarkar @IamKirtiKulhari

Madhur Bhandarkar is one of my favourite filmmakers as he rocks with all his out of the box movies...#indusarkar @imbhandarkar

Touching the darkest chapter of Indian history, @imbhandarkar does complete justice to #InduSarkar watched special screening.

A powerful narration in a perfectly etched out story. #indusarkar is a story that needs to be seen. All the best @imbhandarkar sir.

Superb performance of @NeilNMukesh as Sanjay Gandhi & @IamKirtiKulhari as #InduSarkar

#InduSarkar is the movie that secrets unfold and meet us with reality hatsoff you all.. @imbhandarkar @IamKirtiKulhari @AnupamPkher

Lovely film Super cute star cast and a strong story screenplay @InduSarkarMovie will surely get national award @imbhandarkar #InduSarkar

#InduSarkar is such an honest, touching and eye-opening film!!! It's a must watch. @IamKirtiKulhari you're simply outstanding in #InduSarkar. A best Actress Performance!!! @NeilNMukesh's Look & performance. @imbhandarkar

.@imbhandarkar presents an emotional, political drama wrapped smartly with the title #InduSarkar played impressively by @IamKirtiKulhari.

