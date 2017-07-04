Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has written a letter to CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani requesting him to show Madhur Bhandarkar's controversial film Indu Sarkar to his party men before it is censored

Sanjay Nirupam reportedly sent the letter to Central Board of Film Certification on Tuesday. ANI tweeted a copy of the letter and wrote: "President of Mumbai Regional Cong Committee Sanjay Nirupam writes to CBFC Chief, says want to see film Indu Sarkar before it is censored."

"I would like to bring to your kind notice about our concern towards the film Indu Sarkar, which is produced by Bharat Shah and directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The trailer of the film says it's a film on Emergency and hence we can see the like of our beloved leaders like Indira Gandhi ji, Sanjay Gandhiji and other Sr. leaders of Indian National Congress," reads Sanjay Nirupam's letter.

Before the release of Indu Sarkar, Nirupam wants to make sure that the movie does not show his party men in a bad light. "We, therefore, ant to be certain that our leaders are not shown in a bad light and hence would like to see the film before it's censored. I hope and am sure you will understand our problem and do the needful," ends his letter.

President of Mumbai Regional Cong Committee Sanjay Nirupam writes to CBFC Chief, says "want to see film Indu Sarkar before it is censored" pic.twitter.com/zPwT4Iq90B — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

Indu Sarkar is a historical drama, which is set in the period of Emergency -- a 21-month long period from 1975 to 1977 when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country. Director Madhur Bhandarkar has written the script in collaboration with Anil Pandey, while Sanjay Chhel has penned the dialogues for the movie.

Indu Sarkar features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supriya Vinod, Kirti Kulhari, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anupam Kher, Sheeba Chaddha, Parvin Dabas and Hardeep Singh. Its promos have created a lot of curiosity about the movie, which is slated for worldwide release on July 28. It would be interesting to see how Pahlaj Nihalani responds to the letter.