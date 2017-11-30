Director G Srinivasan's Telugu movie Indrasena, starring Vijay Antony, Diana Champika, Mahima and Jewel Mary, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Indrasena is the dubbed version of the Tamil family action-drama Annadurai. Besides direction, G Srinivasan has also written the story and screenplay for the movie, which has been produced by Fatima Vijay Antony and Raadhika Sarathkumar under the banners Vijay Antony Film Corporation and R Studios.

The film has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Indrasena story: The film is about the conflict between brothers Indrasena and Rudrasena. Indrasena is the older and he manages a textile business. He believes in controlling life, but he has an addiction problem and becomes a drunkard.

Rudrasena is a physical trainer and goes with the flow. How much Indrasena sacrifices for his brother and his family forms the crux of its story.

Analysis: Indrasena is an emotional story inspired by some real-life incidents. The movie deals with some tried-tested incidents, but some interesting twists and turns make it an entertaining watch.

The film, which explores the bond between brothers and family values, is slow in parts. However, the director manages to keep filmgoers engrossed in the narration, say the audience.

Performances: Vijay Antony has played dual roles — Indrasena and Rudrasena — and has done justice to both. His performance is the highlight of Indrasena.

Diana Champika's glamour and chemistry with the hero are other attractions of the film.

Mahima, Jewel Mary, Radharavi, Kaali Venkat, Nalini Kanth and Rindu Ravi are also assets of the movie, say filmgoers.

Technical prowess: Indrasena has decent production values. Vijay Antony's amazing background score, Dillraj's cinematography and Rajasekar's action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, the viewers say.

Indrasena movie review live updates: We bring you some audiences' verdict on the film Stay tuned to this page to read viewers response.

Watch Indrasena trailer here: