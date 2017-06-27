Mumbai Police probing the murder of a life imprisonment convict inside Byculla jail have recorded the statements of Indrani Mukerjea and some other inmates. In her statement, Mukerjea reportedly told the investigators that the 45-year-old victim died after being sexually assaulted by the jailer and five others.

According to reports, a baton was inserted in the victim's private parts by the jailer named Manisha Pokharkar. The medical reports are yet to confirm the allegations, but six jail officials, including Manisha, have been suspended.

The victim died at a government hospital on June 23. The next day, enraged women inmates rose in protest, some of them went up to the prison's roof, while others made a bonfire of newspapers and documents inside the premises to express their anger.

CCTV footage shows Indrani on the prison's roof and rioting along with other inmates. Officials have told NDTV that she urged prisoners to use their children to shield themselves from jail officials.

Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, and nearly 200 inmates of the Byculla jail have been booked by Nagpada police for rioting and other offences.

"If she is found involved in the incident pursuant to the investigation being carried out by the police and prison authorities, necessary action will follow," Mukerjea's lawyer Gunjan Mangla told NDTV.