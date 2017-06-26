Former HR consultant and media executive, Indrani Mukerjea, was among the 200 inmates in Mumbai's Byculla jail who were booked for rioting, destruction of property and allegedly causing injury to prison staff, say reports.

These inmates were rioting against the death of a 45-year-old prisoner, Manjula Shetye who was allegedly beaten to death last week.

Police said that Manjula and her mother were convicted of murdering the former's sister-in-law. Further, the post mortem reports revealed that Manjula had as many as 13 contusions after she was assaulted. After the police got to know about the same, they had filed a case on Saturday.

A report quotes TP Lahane, JJ Hospital dean saying that the woman's lungs were damaged which was stated as cause of her death. An FIR which was registered based on Majula's cell mate's complaint said that as many as five prison guards and one sub-inspector had beaten her.

As soon as the murder happened, nearly 200 inmates, including Indrani Mukerjea, headed for the terrace to protest against the incident.

A report quoted senior inspector Sanjay Baswat of Nagpada police station saying, "Apart from rioting, they have been booked for assault, grievous assault on public servants while discharging duty and for burning books and wood in the prison."

Shetye's elder brother, Sharad explained that her sister was in Yerwada jail for 12 years and was shifted to Byculla prison two months ago and also questioned why he was informed so late about her sister's death.

It is being said that a departmental inquiry will be conducted and a report will be filed based on which further action will be taken.