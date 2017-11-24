Kala Prabhu, the son of veteran producer Kalaippuli S Thanu, has teamed up with Gautham Karthik for his second directorial venture 'Indrajith'. Ashira Shetty of Udhayam NH4 fame, Sonarika Bhadoria, Sudanshu Pandey, Pratap Pothan and others are the cast.

KP has composed the music for Indrajith and Senthamizh and Ennenna kaatchigal songs have struck a chord with the audiophiles. Rasamathi has cranked th ecamera while VT Vijayan has edited the Tamil movie.

Indrajith is an action-adventure film on the lines of Hollywood's Indiana Jones franchise. Gautham Karthik plays the title role and Sachin Khedekar will be seen as the hero's mentor, whereas Sudanshu Pandey plays an officer from Archaeological Survey of India.

Indrajith is in search of a treasure which will be a boon for the mankind. He believes in finding answers to the problems through practical ways. How he accomplishes his mission forms the crux of the story.

The trailer of Indrajith has left the audience in awe. The action-packed video have spiked the interest of the viewers around the film. It has promised the cine-goers a visual treat backed by well-choreographed action sequences.

If backed by a good story, Indrajith has the potential to become the biggest hit of Gautham Karthik's career. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find out what they are saying about the movie below:

Manobala Vijayabalan‏: Manobala Vijayabalan: #Indrajith 1st half:

Medicinal value stone concept worked well.

Mathematician flashback part is impressive.

Car chasing sequence came out nicely.

Interval block shot in a plane with great CG wrorks.