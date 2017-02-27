Safdar Hussain Nagori and 10 others, who were members of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were convicted and sentenced to life by Indore court on Monday in a sedition case. The 11 men were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in March 2008.

The convicted members of the SIMI were awarded life imprisonment for possessing weapons, explosives and ammunition and also for plotting anti-national activities, according to local media reports.

The police, in 2008, had accused them of planning terror attacks in the country. Explosives, firearms and ammunition, among other things, were also recovered from a farmhouse near Indore on the intervening night of March 26-27, 2008.

Besides Nagori, who was the leader of the outlawed armed faction, the others who were arrested include — Aamil Pervez, Shibli, Qamaruddin, Shahduli, Qamran, Ansar, Ahmed Baig, Yaseen and Manuroz.

More details are awaited.