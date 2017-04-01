A hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was vandalised by family members of RSS leader Himmat Rathore who died on Friday. The protestors alleged medical negligence during treatment as his condition was stable.

RSS leader Rathore, who had cancer, died on Friday at Gokul Das Hospital where he was admitted for operation in his mouth.

The police have registered a case against the hospital and sent the body for post-mortem.

Rathore, 40, was diagnosed with a cancer rash in his mouth by a doctor at the hospital. The doctor had advised surgery to cure the rash.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a hospital has been attacked. Protesting against similar actions of kin, doctors in Mumbai were on a strike to demand protection. In Kolkata's CMRI hospital, the kin of a girl who had died at the hospital created a ruckus and vandalised the premises recently.