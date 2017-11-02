Indonesias dog meat trade exposed in horrific video

Shocking nationwide investigations by animal campaigners from the newly-launched Dog Meat-Free Indonesia coalition have exposed the horrifying brutality and suffering endured by up to a million dogs every year for Indonesia and amp;#39;s dog meat trade. The video shows stolen family pets and stray dogs being roughly snatched from the streets and crammed onto the back of trucks with their legs and mouths bound with string, before they are taken off to slaughterhouses and restaurants.