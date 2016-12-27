At least six people, including a nine-year-old, died in Jakarta, Indonesia of suffocation after some armed robbers locked them up in a small bathroom the previous day.

Reports state that although petty crimes are common in the Indonesian capital, violent crimes like armed robbery is rare in Jakarta.

Five other survivors were found in the bathroom who were rushed to hospital immediately. They are reportedly in a critical state.

Jakarta police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said that around four intruders broke into the house in an upmarket neighbourhood on Monday to rob the place.

According to reports, the robbers locked up eleven people, including family members, maids and drivers in a small bathroom of the house.

The bathroom reportedly measured two metre by one metre (6.5 ft by 3.3 ft). The people locked in the bathroom were not found until the next day.

Citing the account of witnesses, the police spokesperson said: "They were carrying firearms and machetes."