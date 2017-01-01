At least 23 people lost their lives, while over 10 were injured after a ferry caught fire near Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, on Sunday.

The vessel caught fire while ferrying about 100 people from Jakarta's port of Muara Angke to Tidung, a resort island in the Kepulauan Seribu chain, located off Jakarta, the Associated Press reported.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals located nearby, Seply Madreto from the local Disaster Mitigation Agency was quoted by the Associated Press as saying, citing Metro TV. He added that around half of the ship was gutted.

Ferry accidents are quite common in Indonesia since regulation of boat services is often sloppy.