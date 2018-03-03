Human remains were found inside the belly of a huge crocodile in Indonesia after it was shot dead by the local authorities.

According to Agence France-Presse, the six-meter-long crocodile had reportedly mauled a man to death in Borneo.

The search began after the body of 36-year-old Andi Aso Erang, who used work in a local palm oil plantation, was found floating in a different side of the river in Kalimantan, Borneo.

The police said they found Erang's left arm and a leg inside the crocodile's stomach after they killed it.

"Inside the crocodile's stomach, we found the left arm and a leg that we believe belonged to the victim," local police chief Teddy Ristiawan said.

Erang had reportedly gone missing two days ago. His motorbike and shoes had been found at the spot from where he went missing. According to his wife Anisa, Erang left home to hunt for clams but never returned.

Anisa told AFP: "I never expected he would end up in a terrible situation like this."

Earlier, a Russian tourist was also mauled to death by a crocodile in Indonesia. This happened in the Raja Ampat islands, located in the east of the archipelago filled with coral reefs and beaches.