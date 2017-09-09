So what if you cannot watch the enigmatic Demetrious Johnson in action at UFC 215, Indian sports fans can relish the prospect of witnessing Arjan Singh Bhullar making his UFC debut this Saturday (September 9). Although from Canada, the decorated wrestler - the first Sikh and the first athlete from Indian descent to fight in the UFC - has heavy Indian roots.

The 31-year-old heavyweight wrestler from British Columbia, Canada, takes on an experienced Brazilian in Luis Henrique. Not easy for the 2012 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist (freestyle wrestling) at all.

Nevertheless, Bhullar, who has the blood of fighting running through his veins owing to his legendary descendants from North India, doesn't even have the thought of backing down, even a bit. He learnt wrestling from his father Avtar Bhullar and the Bhullar tribe goes down in history as one of the four greatest Sikh tribes, who indulged in battle.

"The Sikhs are from Northern India," the Mixed Martial Arts star told the UFC website.

"And anyone that invaded India came through the north. From the Mongols and Alexander the Great to the British Empire and the Persian Empire, they were all met by my people, the Sikhs. So we have a warrior's lineage.

"We met every invading army for thousands of years. Not only that, but within Sikhism, there's a history that there were certain tribes that led the people into battle. And out of the four tribes that they always picked to lead people into battle, one was the Bhullar tribe."

WWE champion Jinder Mahal, making heads turn and giving the much-needed attention to India, will be accompanying Arjan to the octagon on Saturday. Even Bollywood stars are rumoured to be attending the UFC 215 pay-per-view event to watch him live.

"Jinder Mahal will be making the walk with me to the cage. I've also got some other Bollywood stars coming out. We're excited, we're on point. We're peaking at the right time. We're just excited to let it loose there," Bhullar told Sportsnet.

Quick facts about Arjan Singh Bhullar

Turned pro in MMA: 2014

MMA record so far: 6-0

Training bases: American Kickboxing Academy, California, and San Jose -- training alongside Daniel Cormier.