Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar paid a tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Tuesday, which was her 33rd death anniversary. The songstress recalled fond memories with the Congress leader.

At a time when women hadn't made too much of a splash in the political arena, Indira Gandhi managed to battle her way to the very top. She went on to become the first and so far the only woman prime minister of India.

She held office from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 14, 1980 till her death. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her bodyguards a few months after she ordered the storming of the Harmandir Sahib gurudwara in Amritsar to counter insurgency in Punjab.

Lata Mangeshkar, who had a closely watched the late prime minister, took to her Twitter handle to pay homage. She also recalled Indira's interest in music and singing.

Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi about Indira Gandhi and also shared a throwback photograph in which she is seen with the politician.

The singer tweeted: "Today is the death anniversary of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji. I pay homage to her. [sic]"

Mangeshkar added: "I had a beautiful relation with her. She was keenly interested in music and even I have heard that she was a good singer herself."

भारत की पहली और अब तक की एकमात्र महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी जी की आज पुण्यतिथि है.मेरी उनको भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. pic.twitter.com/7SXHZY4UNk — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2017

इंदिराजी के साथ मेरे बहुत अच्छे सम्बंध थे , उन्हें संगीत में बहुत रुचि थी. मैं सुना है की वो अच्छा गाती भी थी। — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2017

इंदिरा जी की पढ़ाई शांति निकेतन में भी हुई थी . रविंद्र संगीत में से ये एक गीत आप सब के लिए https://t.co/dX5pZkTBQ1 — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2017

The whole of India paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, and many of rare and unseen pictures have gone viral on the social media.

We bring you some of those photos. See them here:

Indira Gandhi , A Leader With a Heart, The First Woman Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/0Wv7mzSXyZ — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 30, 2017

Nation pays tribute to the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. First and last Congress leader to care for Kashmiri Pandits. pic.twitter.com/IVHadEOhGx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 31, 2017

Salute the Iron Lady for her commitment to curb terrorism in best possible way. Martyrdom was only a beginning for her. #IndiraGandhi ? pic.twitter.com/JTNXTk3WAa — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) October 31, 2017

My grandfather once told me that there were two kinds of people: those who do the work and those who take the credit.#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/M1IvipnVMg — Youth Congress (@IYC) October 31, 2017

#RememberingIndiraji and her immense passion for India & its people.

She was a leader whose conviction remains unparalleled.#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/PH5cqszA3A — Sonia Gandhi (@_SoniaGandhi) October 31, 2017

Indira Gandhi- Iron Lady of India



"A Nation's Strength Consists In What It Can Do On Its Own and Not In What It Can Borrow From Others" pic.twitter.com/VchsvCR61s — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 30, 2017

My tribute to Iron Lady #IndiraGandhi ji, the most powerful, respected and charismatic Prime Minister ever, on her 33rd death anniversary? pic.twitter.com/WBx7HR7TUQ — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) October 31, 2017

1984 :: View of Funeral Procession of PM Indira Gandhi From India Gate , Delhi



(Photo Division ) pic.twitter.com/rn9fz9Rg97 — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) October 31, 2017

Smt #IndiraGandhi ji would always live in our hearts and inspire us to do our utmost for the Nation...#UnforgettableMemories pic.twitter.com/aXjdrx8qDk — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 31, 2017