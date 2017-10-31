Lata Mangeshkar with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar paid a tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on Tuesday, which was her 33rd death anniversary. The songstress recalled fond memories with the Congress leader.

At a time when women hadn't made too much of a splash in the political arena, Indira Gandhi managed to battle her way to the very top. She went on to become the first and so far the only woman prime minister of India.

She held office from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 14, 1980 till her death. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, by her bodyguards a few months after she ordered the storming of the Harmandir Sahib gurudwara in Amritsar to counter insurgency in Punjab.

Lata Mangeshkar, who had a closely watched the late prime minister, took to her Twitter handle to pay homage. She also recalled Indira's interest in music and singing.

Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi about Indira Gandhi and also shared a throwback photograph in which she is seen with the politician.

The singer tweeted: "Today is the death anniversary of India's first and only woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji. I pay homage to her. [sic]"

Mangeshkar added: "I had a beautiful relation with her. She was keenly interested in music and even I have heard that she was a good singer herself."

The whole of India paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, and many of rare and unseen pictures have gone viral on the social media.

We bring you some of those photos. See them here: