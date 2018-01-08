Many domestic carriers offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked by high demand. The latest on that list is IndiGo Airlines.

IndiGo has announced a New Year Sale on air tickets, with fares starting as low as Rs 899 on selected routes. Bookings for the New Year Sale opened on January 8, 2018. The offer is available for three days and is applicable on travel between February 1 and April 15.

Under the new offer, IndiGo tickets on flights between Delhi and Chandigarh are available for a fare of Rs 899. Some other starting fares offered are Rs 999 on flights from Delhi to Jaipur; Rs 1,099 from Delhi to Amritsar; Rs 1,299 from Delhi to Dehradun, and Rs 1,399 from Delhi to Nagpur, according to the airline's website — goindigo.in.

Additional 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 600 and IndiGo Special Service Vouchers of up to Rs 600 on payments made with HDFC Bank Credit Cards will also be available, subject to conditions, said the IndiGo website.

The offer will be available for bookings made via its website and its mobile app, besides other booking websites. Group bookings will not be eligible for the offer.

The offer is available on a limited number of seats on selected sectors and flights. If these seats are filled, regular fares will apply.

Fares in the New Year Sale offer are non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. ''On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded," said the airline's website.

Rs 600 is the maximum amount of cashback or IndiGo vouchers that can be earned on a round-trip ticket, IndiGo added. This offer is subject to a maximum of Rs 300 upon booking of a one-way flight, and Rs 600 on a return flight.