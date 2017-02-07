Consolidating its position in the Middle-East market, India's fastest growing airline IndiGo has announced Sharjah as its sixth international destination in its schedule. It has also introduced new flights to the existing Muscat network.

The new schedule sees introduction of new daily non-stop flights from Sharjah to Kozhikode and Muscat to Kozhikode from March 20. Flights from Sharjah to Thiruvananthapuram will begin from April 8.

New flight schedules are:

Flight Number Origin Destination Departure Time Arrival Time W.e.f Fare (in INR) Fare (in international currency) Frequency 6E 1403 Kozhikode Sharjah 6:05 8:20 20-Mar-17 4,500 AED 243 1st daily non-stop 6E 1404 Sharjah Kozhikode 9:20 14:30 20-Mar-17 4,532 AED 245 1st daily non-stop 6E 1303 Kozhikode Muscat 18:25 20:15 20-Mar-17 5,999 OMR 34.2 1st daily non-stop 6E 1304 Muscat Kozhikode 21:15 2:15 20-Mar-17 7,038 OMR 40.05 1st daily non-stop 6E 1401 Thiruvananthapuram Sharjah 22:20 1:00 8-Apr-17 4,500 AED 298 1st daily non-stop

Speaking on the addition of the new destination, IndiGo president and whole time director Aditya Ghosh said, "We are extremely pleased to expand our international network with Sharjah and an additional connection between Muscat and Kozhikode."

"Middle-East has been an important market for IndiGo and expanding operations to Sharjah and Muscat is a testament to the growing demand from the sector. We are hopeful that these new flights will prove to be immensely popular amongst flyers," he added.

IndiGo is considered as the fastest growing airline in India with 126 Airbus A320 aircraft operating 857 daily flights connecting 43 destinations.