A full emergency was declared at the Ahmedabad airport after the engine of IndiGo aircraft 320 Neo failed midair. The Lucknow-bound aircraft had to then return to Ahmedabad.

All the 186 passengers on board are fine and the plane landed safely at the airport, Outlook quoted Ahmedabad Airport director Manoj Gangal as saying.

"At around 9.38 am...The pilot of the aircraft reported failure of the second engine and requested for returning the flight to the Ahmedabad airport," Gangal added.