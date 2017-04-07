A major mishap was averted on Friday after two aircraft came face to face at the runway at Delhi airport. One plane belonged to Air India while the other belonged to Indigo Airlines.

The Air Traffic Control's (ATC) timely communication prevented the mishap from happening.

Air India and Indigo flights come face to face at Delhi airport runway, mishap averted due to ATC communication.

This is not the first time flights have come face to face at the Delhi airport.

In December 2016, a major accident was averted when two aircraft — one belonging to IndiGo and the other to SpiceJet — came face to face on the runway at the Delhi airport.

The IndiGo flight, that had arrived from some other destination, had just landed at the airport while the Spice jet flight was about to take off when the incident happened. A miscommunication with the ATC had led to the close shave between the two planes.

The matter was then reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

