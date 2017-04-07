atf prices in india, jet fuel prices in india, air india stake sale, air india market share, air india losses, spicejet, indigo
Picture: A fuel tanker moves past Air India passenger jets parked at an airport in Kolkata. [Representational Image]Reuters file

A major mishap was averted on Friday after two aircraft came face to face at the runway at Delhi airport. One plane belonged to Air India while the other belonged to Indigo Airlines

The Air Traffic Control's (ATC) timely communication prevented the mishap from happening.

This is not the first time flights have come face to face at the Delhi airport.

In December 2016, a major accident was averted when two aircraft — one belonging to IndiGo and the other to SpiceJet — came face to face on the runway at the Delhi airport.

The IndiGo flight, that had arrived from some other destination, had just landed at the airport while the Spice jet flight was about to take off when the incident happened. A miscommunication with the ATC had led to the close shave between the two planes.

The matter was then reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

More details are awaited.

