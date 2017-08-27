Sri Lanka cricket fans are known to be one of the best in the world, supporting their team with lots of energy. They are also emotional and passionate about Sri Lanka cricket, and the national team are struggling against India of late in the Test series, and now ODIs.

Their fans are losing their cool gradually as was witnessed in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday.

India, who were chasing 218 runs to win, were cruising in the second innings with Rohit Sharma having completed his ton and MS Dhoni also supporting him well at the other end. With just eight runs required for India to win the third ODI and series as well, the match was brought to a halt by some unruly crowd behaviour.

Water bottles and other various things were thrown onto the ground and the on-field umpires also asked the players to come at the middle to stay safe.

Dhoni, after realising the situation, funnily, decided to lay flat on his tummy near the pitch area and take a nap as well. The ground staff was asked to clean the mess along the boundary line, created by those bottles, but the frustrated fans did not stop their act.

Even security personnel had to be called in to take control of the situation. At one point one thought that the match would not even be completed, but most of the suspected area of the ground from where those bottles thrown were cleared, leading to resumption of the match.

The match started and Dhoni hit the winning runs to cap off yet another impressive performance from Virat Kohli and his men. Rohit deserves a special mention as it was his innings of 145-ball 124, which helped India win the match.

After India were tottering at 61 for loss of 4 wickets, former India captain, MS Dhoni, who played a big hand in the last match, and Rohit joined hands to form a solid partnership to cross the finishing line. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 67 runs.

Though Rohit might have bagged the headlines with his incredible ton, Jasprit Bumrah was rightly adjudged the man of the match for his first five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

With 3-0 up and series in the bag, it remains to be seen if Kohli will make some changes for the remaining two ODIs.