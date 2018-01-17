twitter

Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's new talent hunt show India's Next Superstar promises to provide a platform for young and talented artistes to win a ticket to Bollywood.

However, it seems the show isn't living it up to its concept and the promo that says "Na Khandaan Na Sifarish, Spotlight Hoga Bas Aapka Talent."

According to a report in SpotboyE, the show has one contestant – Polish model Angela Krislinzki – who is not new to the film industry. Angela played the lead in the Telugu film Rogue (2017) and also starred in Vikram Bhatt's latest Bollywood release 1921.

Not just that, Angela has also featured with Hrithik Roshan in two commercials. Check them out here:

With this, we wonder if the show is for already-popular actors or for talented artists who have never had the opportunity to face the camera.

India's Next Superstar has claimed to have 20 new faces selected by casting director Mukesh Chhabra battling it out to win the show. These 20 contestants are locked in a house (just like Bigg Boss), without their cell phones. They will go through all-round training that will include fitness, dance, acting and personality development.

The winner will get to appear in Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's joint venture, Simba, which has Ranveer Singh in the lead.

In other news, Karan shocked everyone during the launch event of India's Next Superstars when he said he would love to have Kangana Ranaut on his show.

What followed next was the Queen actress arriving at the sets as a guest.

For the uninitiated, a big debate on nepotism kicked off in 2017 when Kangana called Karan movie mafia and the "torchbearer of nepotism" on his chat show Koffee With Karan.