Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's new reality show India's Next Superstar has been making headlines since its beginning.

And now, rumour has it that all is not well on the sets and the makers are planning to replace Karan Wahi, who is co-hosting the acting talent hunt show along with Rithvik Dhanjani.

Apparently, Karan has not been able to dedicate time to the show as he is simultaneously doing another show: Entertainment Ki Raat. This has resulted in the makers looking for a replacement for the actor-host. In fact, they are apparently in talks with Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rochelle Rao and Aditya Narayan to join the show as host.

"Karan is not giving enough time to the show and is being difficult. It could be because he is simultaneously doing another show Entertainment Ki Raat, of which he hosts a couple of segments. If things don't improve, they are planning to replace him after four or five episodes. They are already in talks with Bharti Singh, Rochelle Rao, Krushna Abhishek and Aditya Narayan for the same," a source told the daily.

However, a source close to Karan has refuted the report, claiming it is baseless. "Karan has been shooting for both the shows without any problem," the source said.

Meanwhile, India's Next Superstar was in the news when Karan Johar revealed to reporters that he wants to have Kangana Ranaut as a guest of the show. Karan and Kangana haven't been the best of friends ever since the latter fuelled a debate on nepotism at Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan where she, without mincing words, called him "the flag-bearer of nepotism."

Interestingly, the Queen actress did make an appearance on the sets, and she an Karan behaved in a professional manner and were in a jolly mood.

Also, Karan Wahi and Rithvik left everyone surprised when they dropped all inhibitions and kissed each other on the lips. Rithvik and Karan did the act after being requested by Priyanka Chopra, who was a special guest on the first episode, and judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty, to perform a few gags.